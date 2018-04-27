Twins' Thomas Hackimer: Out with shoulder injury
Hackimer has not pitched this season because of a shoulder injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports
The 2016 fourth-round draft pick had a 2.31 ERA in 10 outings in the Arizona Fall League. He had a 1.77 ERA between Low-A and High-A last season, but was much older than his competition. At age 23 and as a reliever, his upside would appear limited.
