Twins' Thomas Hackimer: Out with shoulder injury

Hackimer has not pitched this season because of a shoulder injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports

The 2016 fourth-round draft pick had a 2.31 ERA in 10 outings in the Arizona Fall League. He had a 1.77 ERA between Low-A and High-A last season, but was much older than his competition. At age 23 and as a reliever, his upside would appear limited.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories