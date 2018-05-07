Twins' Thomas Hackimer: Returns from injury

Hackimer (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Hackimer has yet to pitch this season due to a shoulder injury. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hackimer tossed 61.1 innings of relief last season, split between Low-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers. He posted a 1.76 ERA and a 71:22 K:BB.