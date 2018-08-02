Hackimer was placed on the 7-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Hackimer was activated from the MiLB disabled list Tuesday after missing time due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll go back on the shelf despite not appearing in a ballgame. He's struggled at High-A Fort Myers this season, owning a 6.20 ERA with a 21:16 K:BB over 24 frames.