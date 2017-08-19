Twins' Tim Melville: Could start Monday
Melville is the leading candidate to make a spot start in one game of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
There had been speculation that prospect Stephen Gonsalves might be in line for a promotion, as the Twins need a sixth starter for the doubleheader, but he is apparently still slated to make his start Sunday for Triple-A Rochester. That leaves Melville, who is more minor-league journeyman than prospect, but has nonetheless earned a look. He has a 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 66.2 innings this year for Rochester. It should be noted that he has allowed 11 earned runs in nine career big-league innings, so he would be an incredibly risky fantasy option if he is indeed confirmed to start one half of Monday's doubleheader.
