Melville was designated for assignment Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Melville was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday to take the mound against the White Sox. He suffered a miserable outing (five runs over 3.1 innings) and will now be cast off the 40-man roster. Dillon Gee will take his spot in the rotation for the time being and start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.