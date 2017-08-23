Play

Melville was designated for assignment Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Melville was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday to take the mound against the White Sox. He suffered a miserable outing (five runs over 3.1 innings) and will now be cast off the 40-man roster. Dillon Gee will take his spot in the rotation for the time being and start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast