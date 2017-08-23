Twins' Tim Melville: DFA'd Tuesday
Melville was designated for assignment Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Melville was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday to take the mound against the White Sox. He suffered a miserable outing (five runs over 3.1 innings) and will now be cast off the 40-man roster. Dillon Gee will take his spot in the rotation for the time being and start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Twins' Tim Melville: Hit hard in debut against White Sox•
-
Twins' Tim Melville: Officially called up, will start Game 1•
-
Twins' Tim Melville: To start Monday•
-
Twins' Tim Melville: Could start Monday•
-
Twins' Tim Melville: Signs minor-league contract with Minnesota•
-
Reds' Tim Melville: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...