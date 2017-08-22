Melivlle (0-1) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks across 3.1 innings to earn the loss Monday against the White Sox.

Melville, who held his own through the first three innings of his season debut, struggled in the fourth, when he allowed a three-run home run to Yolmer Sanchez with one out. He was laboring at that point to the tune of 82 pitches -- partly due to a hefty 29 foul balls by the opposition -- and was removed in favor of the bullpen. Melville's line was inflated by the big hit, but this performance did not help his bid to make another spot start this Saturday against the bullpen as he battles Dillon Gee for the nod.