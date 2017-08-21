The Twins selected Melville's contract from Triple-A Rochester and named him the starter for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Twins will break in two new starters into the rotation for the twin bill, as Dillon Gee moves from a long-relief role to start the second game of the doubleheader. Since neither Adalberto Mejia (biceps) nor Dietrich Enns (shoulder) seems to be on track to return this week, the Twins will presumably have to decide between Melville and Gee to make a second start later in the week Saturday against the Blue Jays. That decision will likely come down to how both pitchers perform Monday, in what will be Melville's first big-league appearance of 2017. The 27-year-old has been a standout in the Rochester rotation this season, producing a 2.70 ERA and 64:23 K:BB over 66.2 innings.