Twins' Tim Melville: To start Monday
Melville has been confirmed as one of the starters for Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It remains to be seen whether he will start the day game or the night game, but Melville will get the ball Monday, and could conceivably stick in the rotation after that start, as the Twins only have four starting pitchers locked in going forward. Dillon Gee will start the other half of the doubleheader, so the fifth spot in the rotation could come down to which of those two impresses. Melville is almost 28 years old and has made just two big-league starts in his career, so he is hardly a prospect. He is also on his fourth organization. That said, he has a 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 66.2 innings this year with Triple-A Rochester, so he has certainly earned this opportunity.
