The Twins recalled Telis from the taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He'll be joining the active roster as a replacement for utility infielder JT Riddle, who became the fifth Twins player to land on the COVID-19 injured list in the past few days. Telis will likely serve as the No. 3 catcher during his stay with the Twins, allowing Willians Astudillo to serve as more of a utility man for Minnesota.