Telis did not make Minnesota's 30-man Opening Day roster, but is included on the three-man Taxi Squad that will travel with the team for the first series at the White Sox.

Telis broke camp with the Marlins in 2018, but hit just .207/.258/.241 in 31 plate appearances before being designated for assignment. The 27-year-old spent the rest of the season with Triple-A New Orleans, slashing .309/.357/.397 across 76 games. He'll give the Twins veteran catcher depth and could be on the Taxi Squad all season without being called up if there's no emergency need for a catcher.