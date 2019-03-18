Twins' Tomas Telis: Moves to minors
The Twins reassigned Telis to their minor-league camp Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Tomas was no higher than fourth on the Twins' organizational catching depth chart this spring, making it unsurprising that he didn't break camp with the big club. The 27-year-old will likely begin the campaign at Triple-A Rochester.
