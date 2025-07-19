Twins' Travis Adams: Bound for St. Paul
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins are expected to option Adams to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
With Zebby Matthews (shoulder) returning from the injured list to start Saturday, Adams will be pushed back to the minors to create roster space. The 25-year-old righty made two bulk-relief appearances during his time in the majors, giving up six earned runs over eight innings while striking out four batters and walking one.