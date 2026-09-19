Adams earned the save after retiring all three batters he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Adams was handed a three-run advantage after Tommy Nance escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning, and he made quick work of the Angels in the ninth. The right-hander retired the side in order on just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to preserve Minnesota's shutout and collect his third save of the season. He hasn't allowed earned runs in five of his six appearances in September, posting a 1.64 ERA with a 5:4 K:BB across 11 innings.