Adams will be called up from Triple-A and activated for Saturday's game and is expected to pitch as either a starter, a bulk reliever behind an opener, or as a reliever in a bullpen game, MLB.com reports.

The Twins haven't announced their starting pitcher for Saturday's game with a spot in the rotation open when Bailey Ober was placed on the injured list. Adams has a 3.68 ERA at Triple-A with a 21.8% strikeout rate and 7.5% walk rate. If allowed to start or be used as a bulk reliever, it's possible he could remain in the rotation until Ober is able to return from a left hip impingement.