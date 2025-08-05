Adams did not factor into the decision in Monday's 6-3 loss at Detroit, conceding two runs on four hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The Minnesota rookie fared well in his first career start after logging four relief appearances this season. Adams generated an astounding 16 whiffs out his 63 total pitches against a Detroit squad that entered the contest ranked sixth in total runs scored. The lone blemish on the right-hander's performance was a two-run homer given up to Wenceel Perez in the fifth. Given this impressive outing, it's possible the Twins decide to give Adams more starts in the future. Across 17.1 total frames, the 25-year-old sports a 6.75 ERA, 3.63 FIP, 1.38 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB.