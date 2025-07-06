default-cbs-image
Adams allowed five runs on nine hits but no walks while striking out one over four innings Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Adams was used as a bulk reliever behind two openers in a bullpen game for the Twins. He was hit hard in his MLB debut as he allowed a 47.4% hard-hit percentage, according to Baseball Savant. He was utilized as a bulk reliever with Bailey Ober (hip) on the injured list. With Ober likely to return after the All-Star break, it's not clear if Adams will be used in a similar role again Friday when the Twins have an opening in their rotation.

