The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Adams has tallied a 3.43 ERA and a 37:10 K:BB over 42 innings as a bulk reliever with St. Paul, and he'll join the big league club Friday. With Pablo Lopez (shoulder) on the IL and David Festa struggling, there's a path for Adams to make some starts for the Twins, though he's likely to pitch out of the bullpen at first. Kody Funderburk was optioned to St. Paul in a corresponding move.