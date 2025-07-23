The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.

Adams is taking the roster spot vacated by David Festa (shoulder), and he could slide into Festa's rotation spot this weekend versus the Nationals if he's not needed in relief before then. Bailey Ober (hip) is likely to return next week, so if Adams does draw a start it could be just a one-off. Adams has struggled in three relief outings with the big club this season, yielding seven runs (six earned) with a 6:1 K:BB over nine innings.