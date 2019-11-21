Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Added to 40-man roster
Blankenhorn was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Blankenhorn does not have a clear defensive home -- he is passable at second base and third base but doesn't excel anywhere. However, his bat could carry him to some sort of big-league role. He hit .278/.312/.474 with 18 home runs and 11 steals in 93 games at Double-A. Look for him to spend most of the year at Triple-A.
