Blankenhorn was designated for assignment by the Twins on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Blankenhorn has spent most of the 2021 campaign at the Twins' alternate training site and didn't appear in a game during a brief stint on the major-league roster. He'll now be removed from the 40-man roster as part of a shuffle after right-hander Derek Law's contract was selected Saturday.
