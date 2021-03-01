Blankenhorn started at first base went 0-for-1 with two walks in his spring debut in Monday's win over Tampa Bay.

Blankenhorn enters spring training competing for a utility role, but he's behind Willians Astudillo and maybe even behind some non-roster invitees such as Andrew Romine since the Twins need right-handed hitters and and infield gloves. Blankenhorn is passable at second base and third base but doesn't excel anywhere in the field. He's not considered a top prospect at age 23, but hit 278/.312/.474 with 18 home runs and 11 steals in 93 games at Double-A in 2019 and played one game with the Twins in 2020. He'll likely provide depth and move between Triple-A and the majors this summer.