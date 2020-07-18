Blankenhorn could win a reserve spot on the initial expanded 30-man roster, MLB.com reports. He got time at second base in Friday's scrimmage with Luis Arraez leaving with a sore knee.

Blankenhorn has been impressive in spring camp and can play multiple positions (third base, corner outfield, second base), so he could make the team as a utility player if several sidelined players (Arraez, Byron Buxton, Willians Astudillo) are not ready for Opening Day.