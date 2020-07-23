Blankenhorn did not make Minnesota's 30-man Opening Day roster and will remain in the team's alternative training camp, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Blankenhorn had been impressive in summer camp and can play multiple positions (third base, corner outfield, second base), so it was thought he'd make the Opening Day roster with Willians Astudillo on the COVID-19 injured list. The Twins decide to keep an extra outfielder, Aaron Whitefield, on the 30-man roster instead.