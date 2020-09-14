Blankenhorn was called up from Minnesota's alternate training site Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Blankenhorn failed to make the Twins' 30-man Opening Day roster, but he's in line to make his big-league debut following Monday's roster move. He showed decent power at Double-A Pensacola a season ago, smacking 18 homers in 93 contests. Devin Smeltzer was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Doesn't make Opening Day roster•
-
Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Could win reserve role•
-
Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Added to 60-man player pool•
-
Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Sent to Rochester•
-
Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Returns from minor-league IL•