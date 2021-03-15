Blankenhorn was optioned to the minors Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The utility man hit .100 in 10 at-bats during Grapefruit League play. He should split time between Triple-A and the majors this season, but is unlikely to see significant run at the big-league level.
