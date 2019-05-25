Blankenhorn is hitting .305 with six home runs and a .865 OPS at Double-A Pensacola. He's split his time between second base and left field.

Blankenhorn, a 2015 third-round draft pick, has been a disappointment in his minor league career so far with a career-high 13 home runs in 2017 and just a .781 OPS at High-A last year. At 22, he's a bit older than his competition at his level, but there's still hope he can become a late bloomer.