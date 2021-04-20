Blankenhorn was recalled prior to Tuesday's game in Oakland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins placed Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, and with the team on the road, only the players who were traveling on the taxi squad were options to join the active roster. Blankenhorn can masquerade at several positions, primarily third base, second base and left field. He could see the occassional start in the short term.
