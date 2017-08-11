Blankenhorn was placed on the 7-day DL at Low-A Cedar Rapids with a strained lower back, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With just 27 games left on the Kernels' schedule, Blankenhorn's 2017 season could be over, depending on how quickly he is able to recover. While Blankenhorn profiles as a better fantasy prospect than real-life asset, due to his mediocre defensive profile, his stock has still taken a hit this year, as he slashed .234/.333/.400 with eight home runs and nine steals despite being relatively old (turned 21 on Aug. 3) for the Midwest League.