Blankenhorn was optioned to the Twins' alternate training site Friday.
Blankenhorn was called up Tuesday but didn't receive a single plate appearance during his very brief time with the team. He could be up again later this season when the Twins need a utility option, but he's unlikely to play a significant role.
