Blankenhorn was optioned to the Twins' alternate training site Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Blankenhorn appeared in just one game during his brief appearance in the majors, going 1-for-3 with a double during Tuesday's contest. He'll remain on the taxi squad for the team's final road trip of the regular season, so he could be available on short notice if injuries occur.
