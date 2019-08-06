Blankenhorn went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Tuesday for Double-A Pensacola in his return from the injured list. He hadn't played since July 13.

Blankenhorn is hitting .297 with 16 home runs and a .852 OPS. The 2015 third-round draft pick is having the best season of his minor league career as he'd underwhelmed the past two seasons. A strong, and healthy, finish to the season could put him on the major league radar for 2020.