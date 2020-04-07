Twins' Travis Blankenhorn: Sent to Rochester
The Twins optioned Blankenhorn to Triple-A Rochester on March 9.
Blankenhorn will make the jump to the International League for the first time after batting .278/.312/.474 (125 wRC+) with 18 home runs and 11 steals in 410 plate appearances at Double-A Pensacola in 2019. After being added to the 40-man roster over the winter, the 23-year-old could get the opportunity to make his MLB debut at some point later in 2020.
