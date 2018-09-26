Hildenberger (4-6) allowed four runs on three hits in a third of an inning pitched to take the loss against the Tigers on Tuesday. He struck out one and walked one.

Hildenberger entered the game with the Twins up 1-0 in the eighth inning and put two runners on via a single and a walk before giving up RBI base hits to Nicholas Castellanos and Niko Goodrum. He was then relieved by Trevor May but both Castellanos and Goodrum came around to score on an RBI double by James McCann. Hildenberger has now allowed runs to score in five straight games and has seen his ERA balloon to 5.25 on the season. The righty is 7-for-11 in save chances on the year and would figure to close out the season as the closer but nothing is for certain.