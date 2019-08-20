Hildenberger (arm) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Hildenberger was placed on the MiLB injured list in mid-June due to a right flexor mass strain, but after finishing up a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League, he'll return to Triple-A Rochester, where he's posted an 8.44 ERA and 1.96 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 10.2 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories