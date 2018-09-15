Hildenberger (4-4) blew the save and suffered the loss against the Royals on Friday. He gave up five earned runs on four hits and a walk while generating only a single out.

Hildenberger was able to get the first batter of the inning to ground out, but then the wheels fell off as he gave up a RBI single before Salvador Perez connected on a game-winning grand slam to seal the victory for the Royals. Hildenberger hadn't allowed an earned run in his previous seven appearances, but he now has three blown saves in nine opportunities this season. Following Friday's loss, his ERA stands at 4.70 in 2018.