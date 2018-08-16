Hildenberger picked up his third save of the season Wednesday against the Pirates, issuing a walk and striking one batter out in a scoreless ninth inning.

HIldenberger needed just 14 pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to convert his third consecutive save opportunity, allowing a one-out walk before inducing a game-ending double-play. The 27-year-old has certainly been shaky at times this season, as evidenced by his 4.58 ERA, but he appears to be the Twins' No. 1 option in the ninth inning following Fernando Rodney's departure.