Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Collects another save
Hildenberger picked up his third save of the season Wednesday against the Pirates, issuing a walk and striking one batter out in a scoreless ninth inning.
HIldenberger needed just 14 pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to convert his third consecutive save opportunity, allowing a one-out walk before inducing a game-ending double-play. The 27-year-old has certainly been shaky at times this season, as evidenced by his 4.58 ERA, but he appears to be the Twins' No. 1 option in the ninth inning following Fernando Rodney's departure.
More News
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Notches save against Pirates•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Converts first save chance•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Could be in closer mix•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Settling in after rough spring•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Spring struggles continue•
-
Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Rocky start to spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...