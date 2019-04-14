Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Continues scoreless streak
Hildenberger threw a soreless seventh inning in Saturday's win over Detroit. He's thrown 4.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven appearances this season.
Hildenberger has settled into a setup role and doesn't appear to be among the pitchers used to close games. However, Minnesota's bullpen remains a fluid situation, so he could get save chances at some point.
