Hildenberger gave up two runs and a home run, but had two strikeouts and earned his first save of the season in Saturday's win over Detroit.

Hildenberger took the ball in the ninth inning with a lead as he's the first pitcher given a chance to close a game since the trade of Fernando Rodney. It's not clear if the Twins will use Hildenberger as the primary closer or use a committee approach. Hildenberger's outing certainly didn't help him take over the role, even if he did get the save.