Hildenberger could be in the mix for saves after the trade of Fernando Rodney to Oakland, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins may hold an audition or have a committee approach with Addison Reed, Trevor May and Matt Magill also possibly in the mix. Hildenberger has struggled recently by giving up seven earned runs in his last 2.2 innings, which could hurt his case. He's also given up too many long balls with nine home runs allowed in 56 innings, which could hurt his chances to finish games.