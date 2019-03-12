Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Could be part of closer commitee
Twins manager Rocco Baldeli hasn't indicated his plans at closer and could use a bullpen-by-committee, and Hildenberger could be part of the mix after saving seven games last season, MLB.com reports.
Hildenberger has allowed two runs in five spring innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Trevor May is likely the leading candidate to close games along with Blaker Paker, but Hildenberger could be in the mix along with Addison Reed, Taylor Rogers and Fernando Romero. However, Hildenberger could also be a candidate to be sent to Triple-A to begin the season since he has a minor league option remaining.
