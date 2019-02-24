Hildenberger threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his first spring appearance in Saturday's split squad win over Tampa Bay.

Hildenberger is in the mix for the closer role in what could be a wide open competition. It's also possible the Twins could use a committee approach under new manager Rocco Baldelli. Hildenberger, Trevor May, Blake Parker, Addison Reed and even Fernando Romero could be in the mix for saves.