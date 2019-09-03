Hildenberger was called up by the Twins on Tuesday.

Hildenberger has endured a rough season thus far. He struggled to an 8.36 ERA in 14 innings before being demoted in mid-May and then spent two months on the injured list with a right flexor mass strain. He looks to be back on track now, though, allowing just one run in 12.1 minor-league innings since returning from the injury.

