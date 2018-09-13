Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Locks down sixth save
Hildenberger pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout and one hit allowed Wednesday to earn the save against the Yankees.
Hildenberger struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the eighth inning, then worked around a one-out single in the ninth to secure the save. The 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA isn't great, but he's successfully converted all six save opportunities since taking over the primary closing duties, while also picking up a pair of wins in that span.
