Hildenberger allowed a solo home run but still managed to record his fourth save on Thursday against the Athletics.

The Twins turned to Hildenberger in the save situation on Thursday after bypassing him in favor of Taylor Rogers and Matt Magill in a similar situation Tuesday. Hildenberger was noted as the favorite by manager Paul Molitor, though he has now allowed five home runs across his last eight innings. If he is able to emerge as the preferred closer, he could provide a decent number of saves down the stretch as the Twins remain competitive despite not being in playoff contention.