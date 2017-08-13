Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Notches first career save
Hildenberger struck out three and allowed just one hit in 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season Sunday against the Tigers.
Hildenberger earned his first career save in fashion, striking out three of five batters he faced and recording the final four outs of the contest. The 26-year-old has been solid since earning a promotion near the end of June, compiling a 3.13 ERA and 26:3 K:BB through 23 innings of relief. Matt Belisle, who is ahead of Hildenberger in line for saves at the moment, blew a save in Saturday's game against Detroit, so an opportunity could arise should the two continue to trend in opposite directions.
