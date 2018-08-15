Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Notches save against Pirates
Hildenberger pitched a scoreless ninth to record the save against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing one hit while issuing no walks and no strikeouts.
Hildenberger induced a groundout before allowing a single, after which he got Adeiny Hechavarria to ground into a game-ending double-play, retiring the side on seven pitches. This was the second straight save opportunity converted by the right-hander, but it comes after four consecutive appearances in which Hildenberger allowed at least two runs. His ERA stood at 3.54 before those outings, yet he still has a decent 1.29 WHIP on the year. The 27-year-old figures to be in the mix for save chances along with Addison Reed for the time being.
