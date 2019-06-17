Hildenberger was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday with a right flexor mass strain.

This explains why Hildenberger hasn't pitched for Triple-A Rochester since June 8. Prior to suffering the injury, the right-hander compiled an 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 10.2 innings with the Red Wings.

