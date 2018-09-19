HIldenberger allowed a run on two hits in an inning of work but still came away with his seventh save of the season Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out two.

With a three-run lead at his back, Hildenberger allowed a hit and a run-scoring single as the hosts drew within two. He then issued a wild pitch which brought a runner to third, but he was able to strike out the next batter to end the game. Hildenberger has now allowed seven earned runs over his last 2.1 innings and is a shaky fantasy play despite his propensity for recording the occasional save.