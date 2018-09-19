HIldenberger allowed a run on two hits in an inning of work but still came away with his seventh save of the season Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out two.

Working with a three-run lead, Hildenberger allowed a hit and a run-scoring single as the hosts drew within two. He then uncorked a wild pitch which brought a runner to third, but he was able to strike out the next batter to end the game. Hildenberger has now allowed seven earned runs over his last 2.1 innings.