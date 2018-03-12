Hildenberger has thrown 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks through five spring training appearances.

Hildenberger doesn't look ready for Opening Day just yet, as he's sitting on a 5.79 ERA for the spring. However, look for the 27-year-old right-hander to round into form as camp progresses. Hildenberger is poised to be one of Minnesota's top arms out of the bullpen for the 2018 season and should see plenty of high leverage situations.